EPA rolls back wetland protections following SCOTUS decision on Clean Water Act

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - For half a century, the Clean Water Act allowed the federal government to regulate the “waters of the united states,” (WOTUS) a broad category including major rivers, lakes, and wetlands.

Then, in May of 2023, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down much of the federal governments ability to regulate wetlands under the Clean Water Act in the case of Sackett v. Environmental Protection Agency.

On August 29, the EPA officially amended their WOTUS rule in accordance with the Court’s decision.

Marietta College Director of Environmental Science Dr. Eric Fitch said the deregulation has far reaching implications. “Functionally what they’ve done is taken 93% of the wetlands in the United States and opened them up for largely unregulated utilization by developers, by agriculture,” Fitch said. “It cuts the guts out of many regulations in places like Ohio, where our wetlands, for the most part, feed directly into major stream and river flows.”

Under the new rules, the federal government can only regulate those wetlands that have a “continuous surface connection” to permanent bodies of water like rivers, lakes, and oceans.

Dr. Fitch said that wetlands without that clear connection still have a a complex relationship with other bodies of water due to the hydrologic cycle -- the constant circulation of water through through the air and ground. “If you’re just back far enough where that flow isn’t obvious, a lot of things can be done in terms of introducing toxins and particulates and other materials,” Fitch said.

Fitch said wetlands play a crucial role in filtering out contaminants before they reach major bodies of water, likes rivers and lakes, that provide drinking water. Increased contamination could overwhelm that system of filtration.

“In a lot of ways, it’s the front end of the pipe,” Fitch said. “Most significant rivers and streams and water bodies are interconnected with wetlands. If you lose wetlands, you lose -- you lose the kidneys.”

Fitch said loosening restrictions on development could undo decades of efforts to restore wetlands like the Florida Everglades that underwent large-scale destruction prior to the Clean Water Act.

While Fitch is concerned that the deregulation of wetlands could have serious negative consequences, some industry groups criticize the EPA’s new rules for failing to take into account all the implications of the Sackett v. EPA decision.

National Mining Association President Rich Nolan writes that the new rule “perpetuates prior government overreach, infringing on state authority, and disregarding the court’s call for clarity.” Nolan writes further that the rule “simply misses the mark by irresponsibly ignoring the intent of the Supreme Court.”

Dr. Eric Fitch plans to present an abstract on the Sackett decision and the impact of deregulating wetlands at the Ohio River Basin Consortium on Research and Education summit in October.

