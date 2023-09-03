Food truck fair & adoptathon supports humane society

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Food Truck Fair and Pet Adoptathon took place today at Grand Central Mall.

SWC Realty partnered with the Humane Society of Parkersburg to place cats and dogs in their forever homes.

The food trucks lined outside of the mall are donating a portion of their proceeds to the humane society.

Angie Florence of SWC Realty said donations of any size are helpful.

“Even if you don’t have mass quantities of money or you don’t have the ability to buy many bags of dog food or cat litter, just bring down your old towels or toys your dogs are no longer using. Anything will help and they are so grateful down there, they appreciate any size of a donation.”

Pet adoption details can be found HERE

