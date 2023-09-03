Greater Parkersburg CVB reports strong summer tourism

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Labor Day weekend heralds the unofficial end of the summer. For the Greater Parkersburg Convention and Visitors Bureau, it follows months of strong tourism numbers.

Greater Parkersburg CVB President and CEO Mark Lewis said it’s been a great summer at the CVB’s new welcome center.

Lewis said tourism numbers are across the board. Visitor numbers are up from this time last year at Blennerhassett Island, Henderson Hall, the Oil and Gas Museum, and other attractions in the area. Lewis said Discovery World on Market has seen over 31,000 visitors since it opened this spring.

Lewis said he wants to see this strong upward trend in visitors continue in the months and years ahead. “We’re looking at all of the different factors, trying to figure out what’s working as far as our advertising, that’s always an important thing,” Lewis said. “But we think we’ve moved the needle, and I hope to bring more people here.”

Lewis said the area still has a lot to offer to visitors as summer winds down, with several events and attractions planned in the coming weeks, including the Travelling Vietnam Memorial that will appear in Parkersburg City Park and the Volcano Days Festival. You can read more about these and other upcoming events at the Greater Parkersburg CVB website.

