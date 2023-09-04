Movement Monday with Stacy Houser! This week focuses on neck strengthening exercises!

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Stacy Houser, the founder of Temple Challenge, stopped by Daybreak to share a few easy moves you can incorporate into your daily routine to help get you moving throughout the week.

This week’s workout focuses on strengthening your neck ! Houser says that a lot of people look down at their phones or tablets. This can make our necks become stiff and negatively impact our posture. This week’s different exercises can help strengthen the muscles.

For these movements you will need (optional) dumbbells. Stacy reminds that you can do a certain number of reps if you’d like, but she prefers 20 second intervals.

Neck rolls- 20-30 seconds. Sitting or standing, you roll your head in a circular motion. Stacy says to go slowly, we’re not a rock concert! You repeat on the other side.

Rest - You can rest for 10-20 seconds or go straight into the next move.

One-arm suitcases - 20 seconds. You can grab your weights for this move. Raise one arm straight up over you. Keep the other down by you side. Lean to the side lowering your down arm to your knee. Keep your other arm straight in the air. Come back to the starting position. Repeat on other side. This move works your upper body flexibility. If you have more flexibility, you may be able to bend further.

Rest - 20 seconds.

Shrug - 20 seconds. Keep your hands and weight down by your sides. Shrug your shoulders up. Stacy relates this movement to someone saying, “I don’t know.”

Alternating suitcases- 20 seconds. Similar to the movement earlier. This time, keep both hands down by your side. Lean to one side, sliding that arm down your leg. Your hand will be near your kneecap. Stand up to starting position. Lean to the opposite side. Stand up to starting position. Repeat.

Repeat all movements - you can repeat the movements if you would like.

You can see the moves demonstrated and further explained in the story’s video.

You can read more about on Stacy Houser and Temple Challenge on her website: https://www.thetemplechallenge.com/how-it-started

You should consult with your doctor before doing any activities.

