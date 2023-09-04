Movement Monday with Stacy Houser! This week focuses on neck strengthening exercises!

Our necks can get stiff from looking down at our phones, these moves help to strengthen those muscles.
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Stacy Houser, the founder of Temple Challenge, stopped by Daybreak to share a few easy moves you can incorporate into your daily routine to help get you moving throughout the week.

This week’s workout focuses on strengthening your neck ! Houser says that a lot of people look down at their phones or tablets. This can make our necks become stiff and negatively impact our posture. This week’s different exercises can help strengthen the muscles.

For these movements you will need (optional) dumbbells. Stacy reminds that you can do a certain number of reps if you’d like, but she prefers 20 second intervals.

  • Neck rolls- 20-30 seconds. Sitting or standing, you roll your head in a circular motion. Stacy says to go slowly, we’re not a rock concert! You repeat on the other side.
  • Rest - You can rest for 10-20 seconds or go straight into the next move.
  • One-arm suitcases - 20 seconds. You can grab your weights for this move. Raise one arm straight up over you. Keep the other down by you side. Lean to the side lowering your down arm to your knee. Keep your other arm straight in the air. Come back to the starting position. Repeat on other side. This move works your upper body flexibility. If you have more flexibility, you may be able to bend further.
  • Rest- 20 seconds.
  • Shrug - 20 seconds. Keep your hands and weight down by your sides. Shrug your shoulders up. Stacy relates this movement to someone saying, “I don’t know.”
  • Alternating suitcases- 20 seconds. Similar to the movement earlier. This time, keep both hands down by your side. Lean to one side, sliding that arm down your leg. Your hand will be near your kneecap. Stand up to starting position. Lean to the opposite side. Stand up to starting position. Repeat.
  • Repeat all movements - you can repeat the movements if you would like.

You can see the moves demonstrated and further explained in the story’s video.

You can read more about on Stacy Houser and Temple Challenge on her website: https://www.thetemplechallenge.com/how-it-started

You should consult with your doctor before doing any activities.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dino-ROAR! performs three shows each day of the fair at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Dinosaurs roar into Washington County Fair
Classic Plastics Toy Expo at Parkersburg Art Center
Classic Plastics’ Toy Expo this weekend
The food trucks lined outside of the mall are donating a portion of their proceeds to the...
Food truck fair & adoptathon supports humane society
State police are looking for tips for investigation into Wood County man.
State police are looking for tips for investigation into Wood County man
Michael B. Cheek was last seen on Wednesday, August 30, in Ripley, W. Va.
Missing juvenile last seen on August 30 in Ripley, W. Va.

Latest News

Our necks can get stiff from looking down at our phones, these moves help to strengthen those...
Movement Monday with Stacy Houser! This week focuses on strengthening our necks!
Stacy shows us some moves kids and parents can do together before heading to school and work!
Movement Monday with Stacy Houser: This week is for back to school!
Movement Monday with Stacy Houser! This week focuses on back to school
Movement Monday with Stacy Houser! This week focuses on back to school
This week focuses on improving your posture!
Movement Monday with Stacy Houser! This week focuses on posture