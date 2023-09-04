Sternwheels are lining up for the annual sternwheel festival

WTAP News @ 5
By Kheron Alston
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The highly anticipated sternwheel festival is quickly approaching.

Sternwheels are already started to line up and dock in the river along Front St., as of early Monday afternoon about a dozen were lined up.

The event will officially start Friday at 6 p.m. and run through Sunday evening.

For more specific details about the sternwheel festival and the schedule you can click here.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dino-ROAR! performs three shows each day of the fair at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Dinosaurs roar into Washington County Fair
Classic Plastics Toy Expo at Parkersburg Art Center
Classic Plastics’ Toy Expo this weekend
The food trucks lined outside of the mall are donating a portion of their proceeds to the...
Food truck fair & adoptathon supports humane society
State police are looking for tips for investigation into Wood County man.
State police are looking for tips for investigation into Wood County man
EPA rolls back wetland protections following SCOTUS decision on Clean Water Act
EPA rolls back wetland protections following SCOTUS decision on Clean Water Act

Latest News

Cake eating contest
Washington County fair brings a variety of entertainment to the area
Our necks can get stiff from looking down at our phones, these moves help to strengthen those...
Movement Monday with Stacy Houser! This week focuses on strengthening our necks!
Our necks can get stiff from looking down at our phones, these moves help to strengthen those...
Movement Monday with Stacy Houser! This week focuses on neck strengthening exercises!
EPA rolls back wetland protections following SCOTUS decision on Clean Water Act
EPA rolls back wetland protections following SCOTUS decision on Clean Water Act