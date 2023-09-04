Sternwheels are lining up for the annual sternwheel festival

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The highly anticipated sternwheel festival is quickly approaching.

Sternwheels are already started to line up and dock in the river along Front St., as of early Monday afternoon about a dozen were lined up.

The event will officially start Friday at 6 p.m. and run through Sunday evening.

For more specific details about the sternwheel festival and the schedule you can click here.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.