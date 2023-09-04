The Toss Around: Jacob Sealey

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This week I got the opportunity to interview Warren’s Quarterback, Jacob Sealey, he learned just after baseball season that he would be Warren’s starting quarterback.

He says it didn’t take long to get adjusted and change his mindset going into the season but he is still working everyday. He is slowly but surely building rapport with his receivers, running backs, linemen and other teammates.

We talked about his reaction to the news he would be the starting quarterback, his confidence going in and his expectation for Warren this year and for his senior year and more.

Warren’s next game is home against Logan Friday, September 8 at 7 p.m.

