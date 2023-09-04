Washington County fair brings a variety of entertainment to the area

WTAP News @ 5
By Kheron Alston
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Friday, September 1 the Washington County fair opened up.

Since then they have had live music, cake eating contests, dairy showmanship, tractor pulls and many other events.

The fair this year has done a great job of having entertainment for everyone who wants to come and as usual with any other fair it has the normal fair additions like fair food, rides and animals.

One of the more fun events was the cake eating contest. Contestants gathered at the fairground to participate in two divisions of a cake eating contest. In each division there were first, second and third place. Blake Lang won first place in his respective division and he claims this is as excited as he has been in a while.

“I’m excited because I was the only one that didn’t tap out or throw up, said Lang,

“You almost did at the end,” I said,

I almost threw up like two or three times,” he said,

He also said he almost threw up because he made a bad decision just minutes before the contest.

" I made a really bad decision because 20 minutes before this I bought a waffle bowl of chocolate ice cream before I started and I finished five minutes before,” Lang said.

The fair will continue on through Tuesday evening.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dino-ROAR! performs three shows each day of the fair at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Dinosaurs roar into Washington County Fair
Classic Plastics Toy Expo at Parkersburg Art Center
Classic Plastics’ Toy Expo this weekend
The food trucks lined outside of the mall are donating a portion of their proceeds to the...
Food truck fair & adoptathon supports humane society
State police are looking for tips for investigation into Wood County man.
State police are looking for tips for investigation into Wood County man
EPA rolls back wetland protections following SCOTUS decision on Clean Water Act
EPA rolls back wetland protections following SCOTUS decision on Clean Water Act

Latest News

Our necks can get stiff from looking down at our phones, these moves help to strengthen those...
Movement Monday with Stacy Houser! This week focuses on strengthening our necks!
Our necks can get stiff from looking down at our phones, these moves help to strengthen those...
Movement Monday with Stacy Houser! This week focuses on neck strengthening exercises!
EPA rolls back wetland protections following SCOTUS decision on Clean Water Act
EPA rolls back wetland protections following SCOTUS decision on Clean Water Act
Greater Parkersburg CVB reports strong summer tourism
Greater Parkersburg CVB reports strong summer tourism