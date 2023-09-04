Washington County fair brings a variety of entertainment to the area

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Friday, September 1 the Washington County fair opened up.

Since then they have had live music, cake eating contests, dairy showmanship, tractor pulls and many other events.

The fair this year has done a great job of having entertainment for everyone who wants to come and as usual with any other fair it has the normal fair additions like fair food, rides and animals.

One of the more fun events was the cake eating contest. Contestants gathered at the fairground to participate in two divisions of a cake eating contest. In each division there were first, second and third place. Blake Lang won first place in his respective division and he claims this is as excited as he has been in a while.

“I’m excited because I was the only one that didn’t tap out or throw up, said Lang,

“You almost did at the end,” I said,

I almost threw up like two or three times,” he said,

He also said he almost threw up because he made a bad decision just minutes before the contest.

" I made a really bad decision because 20 minutes before this I bought a waffle bowl of chocolate ice cream before I started and I finished five minutes before,” Lang said.

The fair will continue on through Tuesday evening.

