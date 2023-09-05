Boaters prepare for Sternwheel Festival

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Lou Wendell has been making the trip up the river to Marietta for the Sternwheel Festival from his home in St. Albans for years.

“This is our 31st trip to Marietta for the festival,” Wendell said. “We started coming in 1991. We’ve only missed one festival, and that was the year of the pandemic.”

Wendell is a boat salesman in his day-to-day life. He said getting out on the water himself in his sternwheeler is a highlight of his year and a great vacation. “You know, you get on the boat, you’re on river time,” Wendell said. “You don’t have any set time to be anywhere. You know, the boat only runs seven and a half, eight miles an hour, so it takes me a few hours to come, like, from Point Pleasant up to Marietta. But you sit back, and the boat’s big enough you can get around, walk around, enjoy it.”

Wendell said the sense of community that he’s developed among his fellow boaters is one of the highlights of the festival. “We just enjoy the camaraderie with the people, all these boaters down through, we know about every one of them,” Wendell said. “You come up here, you meet so many nice people, year in year out. Some of these people I don’t get to see but once a year, when we come in here.”

Butch Leeport, another sternwheel boater, has similar sentiments. “To see folks you haven’t seen for a year sometimes,” Leeport said. “And I love Marietta, my favorite river town. So, that’s what brings us back. That’s what brings us back -- everyone is so kind in Marietta.”

Leeport said part of that camaraderie is that the boaters often help each other out if they run into any issues with their boats. “It’s a big part of doing this, because if you didn’t do that, it would be tough,” Leeport said. “Someone always has problems, and the someone’s you occasionally, so you’re always good to your neighbor.”

As if to prove his point, Leeport began working on fixing a board for a fellow boater after the interview.

