Deadline for PACF Community Grants is coming up, what you need to know

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Area Community Foundation issues grants to non-profits in the area.

The deadline to apply for those grants is coming up at midnight on Friday, September 15,2023.

Any nonprofit organization that is a 501(c)(3) benefitting the residents in our service area can apply for the grants. There are 11 counties in the service area, including Calhoun, Doddridge, , Jackson, Mason, Pleasants, Ritchie, Roane, Wirt, and Wood counties in West Virginia, and Washington County Ohio.

There are several different types of grants available. The community action grants focus on fields including arts and culture, education, health and human services, recreation, youth and family services, and community and economic development.

There is still time to apply. You can read about the grants and get the applications on the PACF website under Grantmaking and Initiatives.

Amy Nahley, the grants program manager with PACF, explained that the grants are used for things like food pantries, education programs, arts programs.

A typical grant is about $9,000. The grant requests cap at $20,000.

In the Spring, Nahley said they gave out over $440,000 in grants to over 40 organizations in the area.

Nahley said it’s inspiring to be a part of this organization and seeing local nonprofits getting the money they need.

“They are all doing such great work with very little. So, I’m grateful to be a part of the process.”

You can see more about the service counties here:

https://pacfwv.com/about/pacfs-service-area

