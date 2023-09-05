Fort Frye students return to school

Construction at the school caused the first day to be pushed back from mid-August to Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023.
By Alex Semancik
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BEVERLY, Ohio (WTAP) – Fort Frye students returned to school a couple of weeks later than usual.

Despite the later-than-usual start, students and staff are excited to get back to it.

Despite the later-than-usual start, students and staff are excited to get back to it.

This year Fort Frye has a focus on getting high school students involved with post-graduation experiences like careers, internships, and STEM opportunities. Fort Frye Principal Andy Schob emphasized the “Three E’s” for students who will soon be graduating: enroll, enlist, or employment.

Principal Schob said the mood for the school year is bright. The general feeling is excitement.

“It’s great to come back and see everybody,” said Fort Frye Principal Andy Schob. “It’s great to get back in the flow of things, and catch up with everybody, and I think everybody is excited to be back in school.”

The construction at Fort Frye will come to an end soon. This year the school will utilize a new gym, new field house, and new STEM equipment.

