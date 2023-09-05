Jackson Co. woman pleads guilty to wire fraud

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Jackson County woman pled guilty to four counts of wire fraud Tuesday morning.

Vickie Lynn Parsons, 47, of Ravenswood, admitted to a scheme to defraud an elderly individual in her care of $31,000.

Parsons faces a maximum penalty of 80 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.

She also owes at least $31,000 in restitution.

Parsons is scheduled to be sentenced on December 4, 2023.

According to court documents and statements made in court, from on or about December 1, 2021, to on or about January 26, 2022, Parsons secretly gained access to the individual’s bank account information to fraudulently conduct numerous online transactions to pay for goods and services for herself and her friends.

Parsons used the individual’s bank account to make numerous payments to an electric utility, Parsons’ credit card accounts, her wireless account, and another individual’s department store credit card.

