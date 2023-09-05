K-9 Axel breaks down barriers and provides comfort for Fort Frye students

K-9 Axel breaks down barriers and provides comfort to Fort Frye students.
K-9 Axel breaks down barriers and provides comfort to Fort Frye students.(None)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEVERLY, Ohio (WTAP) - Today was the first day for Fort Frye Middle School and High School students and it was also the first day for K-9 Axel.

Axel returned to school on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, for his second year as Fort Frye’s therapy dog.

K-9 Axel is a one-and-a-half-year-old Bernadoodle.

Sergeant Martin with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office is Axel’s handler. Axel is the first K-9 Sergeant Martin has handled; they were paired when Axel was only 8 weeks old.

Axel provides Fort Frye students with comfort and helps them with things like stress.

“Therapy dogs have a multi-purpose really,” said Sergeant Martin. “They not only are beneficial for a child going through some sort of trauma, but also if you have a student who isn’t used to, or doesn’t trust law enforcement, having Axel has broken down a lot of barriers.”

Sometimes something as simple as sitting down and petting a dog can make students feel better, and K-9 Axel is a professional in this department.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sternwheel festival
Sternwheels are lining up for the annual sternwheel festival
Cake eating contest
Washington County fair brings a variety of entertainment to the area
EPA rolls back wetland protections following SCOTUS decision on Clean Water Act
EPA rolls back wetland protections following SCOTUS decision on Clean Water Act
Terrance (Terry) Randall Connolly
Obituary: Connolly, Terrance (Terry) Randall
Our necks can get stiff from looking down at our phones, these moves help to strengthen those...
Movement Monday with Stacy Houser! This week focuses on neck strengthening exercises!

Latest News

Fort Frye has a new gym for the 2023-2024 school year.
Fort Frye students return to school
Lana Lanning was arrested on August 30th, 2023.
Woman arrested on drug charge in Nelsonville
Vickie Lynn Parsons, 47, of Ravenswood, admitted to a scheme to defraud an elderly individual...
Jackson Co. woman pleads guilty to wire fraud
The workshop is to help Marietta College students in the entrepreneurship program.
Marietta College to hold "Build, Innovate, Grow" Workshop