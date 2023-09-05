K-9 Axel breaks down barriers and provides comfort for Fort Frye students

BEVERLY, Ohio (WTAP) - Today was the first day for Fort Frye Middle School and High School students and it was also the first day for K-9 Axel.

Axel returned to school on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, for his second year as Fort Frye’s therapy dog.

K-9 Axel is a one-and-a-half-year-old Bernadoodle.

Sergeant Martin with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office is Axel’s handler. Axel is the first K-9 Sergeant Martin has handled; they were paired when Axel was only 8 weeks old.

Axel provides Fort Frye students with comfort and helps them with things like stress.

“Therapy dogs have a multi-purpose really,” said Sergeant Martin. “They not only are beneficial for a child going through some sort of trauma, but also if you have a student who isn’t used to, or doesn’t trust law enforcement, having Axel has broken down a lot of barriers.”

Sometimes something as simple as sitting down and petting a dog can make students feel better, and K-9 Axel is a professional in this department.

