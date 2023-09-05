Marietta College gets ready for the “BIG” (Build, Innovate, and Grow) Workshop

MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) -

At Marietta College, there are many different programs to help students figure out what they want to do for their careers.

One workshop at the college, The “BIG” workshop, helps students in the entrepreneurship program.

BIG stands for “build, innovate, grow.”

Jacqueline Khorassani, director of the entrepreneurship program at Marietta College, explained what this workshop will do to those who participate.

“It’s a one-day workshop for aspiring entrepreneurs, business owners of any size, executives, managers, as well as students, faculty, and experts. It’s to expand knowledge and network for students.”

Khorassani says they’re expecting 24 presenters. The presenters are experts from the community, college faculty, and experts from surrounding areas. She said they are trying to draw on the expertise from our area and from beyond our area.

Khorassani said this will impact Marietta College and the surrounding community because knowledge and networking collaboration is key to economic growth and prosperity. This event is another way to create a venue for everyone to come together, learn from each other, share knowledge, and network.

There is still time to sign up, the BIG workshop is on October 2nd at Marietta College from noon to 5p.m.

You can read more about the sessions, presenters, and sign up for the workshop here: https://www.marietta.edu/big-workshop

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.