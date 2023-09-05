Obituary: Burkhammer, William P. “Bill” Jr.

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

William P. “Bill” Burkhammer Jr., 84 of Parkersburg passed away on August 31, 2023, at the  Parkersburg Care Center.

He was born in Weston, WV. April 7, 1939 the son of the late William P. and Eleanor M. Weaver Burkhammer Sr.

He was a 1957 graduate of Parkersburg High School and had worked as a Computer Operator at the Bureau of Public Debt.

He enjoyed going to Car Shows,  was an avid golfer and enjoyed in recent times golfing with his grandson;  He was an avid WVU Mountaineer fan and loved attending his grandchildren’s sporting events.

He is survived by his wife, Janice L. Eddy Ratliff Burkhammer of Parkersburg; His children, Kimberly Allen (Danny) of Akron, OH.  Doug Burkhammer of Parkersburg and Kelly Spencer (David) of Vienna.  Eleven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.  One brother, John Burkhammer of Arizona.

Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11:00am at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Pastor Mike Elder officiating.  Burial will be in the Sunset Memory Gardens.  Visitation will be Tuesday from 4:00 to 7:00pm.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sternwheel festival
Sternwheels are lining up for the annual sternwheel festival
Cake eating contest
Washington County fair brings a variety of entertainment to the area
EPA rolls back wetland protections following SCOTUS decision on Clean Water Act
EPA rolls back wetland protections following SCOTUS decision on Clean Water Act
We sit down with Amy Strobl (née Saalwachter) as she remembers her time at WTAP.
Turning Back the Dial : Amy Strobl
Our necks can get stiff from looking down at our phones, these moves help to strengthen those...
Movement Monday with Stacy Houser! This week focuses on neck strengthening exercises!

Latest News

Freda Virginia Kimes
Obituary: Kimes, Freda Virginia
Obituary: Farley, Donna Lou Frazier
Lt. Col. Joshua Michael Schaad
Obituary: Schaad, Lt. Col. Joshua Michael
Obituary: Miller, Michael