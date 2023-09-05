Obituary: Burkhammer, William P. “Bill” Jr.

William P. “Bill” Burkhammer Jr., 84 of Parkersburg passed away on August 31, 2023, at the Parkersburg Care Center.

He was born in Weston, WV. April 7, 1939 the son of the late William P. and Eleanor M. Weaver Burkhammer Sr.

He was a 1957 graduate of Parkersburg High School and had worked as a Computer Operator at the Bureau of Public Debt.

He enjoyed going to Car Shows, was an avid golfer and enjoyed in recent times golfing with his grandson; He was an avid WVU Mountaineer fan and loved attending his grandchildren’s sporting events.

He is survived by his wife, Janice L. Eddy Ratliff Burkhammer of Parkersburg; His children, Kimberly Allen (Danny) of Akron, OH. Doug Burkhammer of Parkersburg and Kelly Spencer (David) of Vienna. Eleven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. One brother, John Burkhammer of Arizona.

Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11:00am at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Pastor Mike Elder officiating. Burial will be in the Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4:00 to 7:00pm.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

