Obituary: Farley, Donna Lou Frazier

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Donna Lou Frazier Farley, 88, of Marietta passed away at 9:47 pm, Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.  She was born in Marietta on January 31, 1935 to Ralph Frazier and Eva Irene Middleswartz Sprague.

Donna graduated from Marietta High School and worked for the Marietta Police Department under her father-in-law Chief Thomas B. Sprague.  She was later employed as a telephone operator for Ohio Bell retiring after many years.

Donna is survived by her daughter, Janet Bruce of Marietta and 2 grandsons, Samuel Adam Bruce and Hunter Maze.

She was preceded in death by her parents, son John Randall Sprague and grandson Benjamin Randall Bruce.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday (Sept. 6) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in East Lawn Memorial Park.  Family will greet friends before the service from 9 until 11.  Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sternwheel festival
Sternwheels are lining up for the annual sternwheel festival
Cake eating contest
Washington County fair brings a variety of entertainment to the area
EPA rolls back wetland protections following SCOTUS decision on Clean Water Act
EPA rolls back wetland protections following SCOTUS decision on Clean Water Act
We sit down with Amy Strobl (née Saalwachter) as she remembers her time at WTAP.
Turning Back the Dial : Amy Strobl
Our necks can get stiff from looking down at our phones, these moves help to strengthen those...
Movement Monday with Stacy Houser! This week focuses on neck strengthening exercises!

Latest News

Freda Virginia Kimes
Obituary: Kimes, Freda Virginia
Lt. Col. Joshua Michael Schaad
Obituary: Schaad, Lt. Col. Joshua Michael
Obituary: Burkhammer, William P. “Bill” Jr.
Obituary: Miller, Michael