Obituary: Farley, Donna Lou Frazier

Donna Lou Frazier Farley, 88, of Marietta passed away at 9:47 pm, Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born in Marietta on January 31, 1935 to Ralph Frazier and Eva Irene Middleswartz Sprague.

Donna graduated from Marietta High School and worked for the Marietta Police Department under her father-in-law Chief Thomas B. Sprague. She was later employed as a telephone operator for Ohio Bell retiring after many years.

Donna is survived by her daughter, Janet Bruce of Marietta and 2 grandsons, Samuel Adam Bruce and Hunter Maze.

She was preceded in death by her parents, son John Randall Sprague and grandson Benjamin Randall Bruce.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday (Sept. 6) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in East Lawn Memorial Park. Family will greet friends before the service from 9 until 11. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com

