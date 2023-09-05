Obituary: Kimes, Freda Virginia

Freda Virginia Kimes, 95, of Parkersburg, passed away Thursday, August 31, 2023, at WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born in Wood County, daughter of the late Jason “Jake” and Elizabeth Lucas.

Freda retired as a waitress for G.C. Murphy’s after 40 years of service. She enjoyed quilting, cross stitch, reading, gardening, Koi ponds, country music, and fast cars.

In her younger years she and her sister, Lottie, sang gospel music all over West Virginia known as the Kimes Sisters.

She loved her family and her memory will be cherished by her daughter, Donna Starcher (Lee) of Washington, WV; grandson, Glen Starcher (Jillian); and great-grandchildren, Meggan and Madelyn Starcher.

In addition to her parents, Freda was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Wilbur Kimes; a daughter, Patricia Sue Kimes; and a grandson, Philip Starcher.

Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 p.m. Thursday, September 7, 2023, at Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home with Pastor David Carrico officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Her family will receive friends 11:00 a.m. until time of service Thursday at the funeral home.

