Obituary: Miller, Michael

Michael Miller, 68, of Marietta passed away on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Riverside Landings in McConnelsville, OH.

He was born on July 3, 1955, in Marietta a son of Gale Miller and Lois Chutes Parsons.  Mike was a 1974 graduate of Marietta High School, had worked as an auto mechanic and was a member of the Army Reserves.  He loved to hunt and fish and sports of all kinds.

In 1994, he married Lisa Johnston who survives with children:  Brandy (Calvin) Gordon, Jessica (Greg) Malone, Stacie (Matt) Jones and Alex Miller and sister Nancy (Joe) Paulauskas, grandchildren:  Austin Gordon, Baylee Malone, Julia Malone and Lyndsay Burwell.

He was preceded in death by his grandson Reece Malone.

According to his wishes, he will be cremated and buried with his grandfather. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

