Obituary: Schaad, Lt. Col. Joshua Michael

Lt. Col. Joshua Michael Schaad, Retired, 46, of Niceville, FL, died on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at his parent’s home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. He was born on February 18, 1977 at Travis AFB in California, to Michael James and Carol Ann Pinkerton Schaad.

Josh graduated from Warren High School in 1995. He received his Bachelor of Arts and Science from Ohio University in 2000. He completed his Masters in Military Operations in 2012. He was commissioned as 2nd Lt. in the United States Air Force in December of 2000. He completed 6 tours in Operation Iraqi Freedom. He received multiple awards and decorations, including Global War on Terrorism during his 20-year career, before his retirement in 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Alyssa Meredith Schaad, whom he married on January 27, 2005; two sons, Kayden Hunter and Gavin Axel; his parents; two sisters, Jessica Lang (Chris) and Bethany Nichols (Jason); maternal grandmother, Mary Lou Pinkerton; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Liturgy with Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 4, 2023, at St. Ambrose Church, with Rev David Huffman celebrating. Full military honors will be observed following the services at the church. Visitation will be on Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Barlow Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to his family, c/o Cawley & Peoples, 408 Front St, Marietta, Ohio 45750, to help with travel and other expenses for his boys. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Josh’s Family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.

