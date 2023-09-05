Washington County Fair comes to an end

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - After a weekend of pageantry, agricultural events, and other festivities, the 2023 Washington County Fair came to an end Tuesday night.

The fairgrounds have swarmed with activity since things got kicked off Friday evening morning. It’s been a packed weekend of performances, rides, and agricultural events.

Fair Board Vice President Ron Offenberger says everything went smoothly over the five days of the fair, with the clear weather making everything easier.

After the Fair, the board’s gaze is turning to the Fall Festival planned for October 14. “It’s going to be nice,” said Offenberger. “It’s going to be kind of like a mini-fair, really, because they’re still going to have a lot of demonstrations and a lot of shows, tractors and such. I think it’ll be, hopefully, a little cooler than what we’ve had this weekend, but I think it’ll be really nice.

The Fall Festival will help raise funds to renovate facilities at the fairgrounds.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.