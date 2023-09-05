Woman arrested on drug charge in Nelsonville

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WTAP) - A woman was arrested on a drug charge on August 30th, 2023, after a search warrant was executed at an apartment in Nelsonville.

The apartment was on East Franklin Street. Detectives say they acted on information received from deputies regarding exposure of drug trafficking and distribution to juveniles in the home.

Police say they found suspected meth and oxycodone during the search. Lana Lanning was arrested as a result and was charged with corrupting another with drugs, which is a felony.

Other people may also be charged as a result of this investigation.

