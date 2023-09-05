WVU announces results of final appeals, set to vote on final recommendations

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia University Office of the Provost has announced the final recommendations for the final round of appeals.

The appeal hearings are part of the “Academic Transformation” program portfolio review process that is the next step after announcing the preliminary recommendations last month.

The first three rounds of appeals resulted in final recommendations that included majors being eliminated, programs discontinued, and staff cuts.

In the final round of appeals, the final recommendations were given for the following three programs:

Division of Resource Economics and Management

The appeal hearing regarding the Division of Resource Economics and Management in the Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design has resulted in the PhD Resource Management major being discontinued.

University officials say three other majors will be discontinued and merged to create new cooperative programs by Jan. 31, 2024:

BS Agribusiness Management will be discontinued and combined with the BS Environmental and Natural Resource Economics.

BS Environmental and Energy Resource Management will be eliminated and merged with the BS Energy Land Management.

BS Environmental and Natural Resource Economics will be discontinued and merged with the BS Agribusiness Management.

The Division of Resource Economics and Management did not appeal several preliminary recommendations which will now become part of the final recommendation.

Division of Public Administration

The appeal hearing regarding the Division of Public Administration in the Eberly College of Arts and Sciences has resulted in the MLS Legal Studies and MPA Public Administration programs being discontinued.

University officials say the final recommendation is to discontinue both programs and eliminate all faculty positions.

School of Design and Community Development

The appeal hearing regarding the School of Design and Community Development has resulted in several changes, including keeping the BSLA Landscape Architecture major.

The School also presented a plan to discontinue the MSLA Landscape Architecture program to allow the BSLA Landscape Architecture major to continue with fewer faculty.

Additionally, university officials say the BS Interior Architecture, BS Design Studies and BS Fashion, Design and Merchandising programs will be moved out of the School and Davis College and into the new college resulting from the College of Creative Arts and Reed College of Media merger.

Proposals for the BS-AGR Agriculture and Extension Education, BS Environmental and Community Planning, and PhD Human and Community Development majors were not appealed.

Under the final recommendations, the number of faculty positions will be reduced to 21.

Process and what’s next?

The Program Review Appeal Committee held hearings between Aug. 24-Sept. 1 for 19 of the 25 programs under review.

University officials say the School of Medicine, School of Pharmacy, Center for Women’s and Gender Studies, Department of Philosophy, Management Department and Department of Mining Engineering did not file notices of appeal.

WVU’s Board of Governors will hear public comments from those who have signed up or submitted their comments in writing in advance of Sept. 14 before a planned vote on the final recommendations during its regular meeting on Sept. 15.

