Artsbridge's annual Fall Fund Drive is underway

Funds raised will go towards activities and concerts for the community.
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Artsbridge is holding their annual Fall Fund Drive to raise money for events.

The drive has been going on for several years to help Artsbridge fill in the gaps in funding and allow them to put on events.

Events the funds will help include their Summer and Winter Music Series, community and school outreach programs, and much more.

Artsbridge Executive Director Lyndsay Dennis shares more on how your donations will be used.

“I hope that they can see that their donations, through us, can help spread art and arts education, and just fun community minded events throughout the area,” said Dennis.

The drive will be going on through the end of the year.

For information on how to donate you can visit Artsbridge - Facebook, Artsbridge - website, or stop by Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. They are located at 925 Market St.

