Farmers are harvesting this year’s crop

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As summer winds down, farmers get busy as crops are ready for harvest.

West Virginia University at Parkersburg’s Riverhawk Farm is one of the many local farms currently harvesting this years crop.

Riverhawk Farm Operations Manager Tyler Villers sees this time of the year as the hardest and most rewarding part of farming.

It’s also a way to bring the community together according to Villers.

“It’s all hands on deck; everybody comes together. It’s just a nice time of year because without the help and the labor, and all of the other entities of this, we could not do it,” said Villers.

This time of year is also when some farms have produce stands according to Agriculture Outreach Specialist for Riverhawk Farm, Hannah Morgan.

“We have a lot of student workers; they worked really hard this summer maintaining and upkeeping a lot of our veggies and friut in our garden here. Every once in a while we like to do a pop-up farmers market. The Riverhawk farmers market is a great place to get affordable produce in the Mid-Ohio Valley,” said Morgan.

Riverhawk Farm is going to sell most of their crop to different businesses, including some potatoes to Mister Bee.

Like Morgan said, they will also have produce available in their pop-up farmers market.

To find out when and where the farmers market will be you can visit Riverhawk Farm - Facebook.

