Full STEAM Ahead: “Floating Man” Experiment

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WTAP’s Daybreak crew is partnering up with Jill McDonald to show families some fun, easy, and affordable S.T.E.A.M. projects they can do at home.

Jill McDonald is the Education Manager at Discovery World on Market. McDonald was a teacher in Wood County before taking her position with Discovery World. She says she’s excited to teach kids S.T.E.A.M. activities that they can do at home to increase their knowledge and skills... while also having a lot of fun!

This week’s project: Floating Man Experiment

Cost : dry erase markers, set of 10 costs approx. $7

Supply List:

Dry erase markers. You can find packs with a variety of colors as well as black.

Glass dish or plate

Steps of experiment:

1) First, draw a figure directly on the glass surface.

Make sure you connect the lines. Make sure the ink is thick enough to connect all parts of the picture you draw.

2) Slowly pour room temperature water near the edge of the plate or bowl. If you do not pour slowly, it will break apart the picture or object drawn.

3)Wait patiently to see the object lift and float. We found that some marker color work better in this experiment than others.

Modifications:

You can try this experiment on different surfaces such as Styrofoam, metal to see if it works well.

You may try different liquids such as oil or milk.

Students might like drawing seasonal figures such as hearts and snowflakes for this experiment.

Parents may want to do this experiment with younger children due to the markers possibly containing certain toxins.

