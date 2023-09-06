Highway Patrol investigates fatal crash in Gallia County

(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Gallia County Wednesday morning.

According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at close to 7:30, 30-year-old Kenneth Adkins was pushing his mini-van on State Route 7 after it ran out of gas.

Another car driven by 22-year-old Melinda Carpenter hit Adkins and his vehicle.

It happened near Guyan Township.

The Highway Patrol says Adkins was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two passengers in Adkins’s vehicle were taken to the hospital in Huntington.  One of those people is a two-year-old boy who has serious injuries.

Carpenter and her 9-month-old son were also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lt. Col. Joshua Michael Schaad
Obituary: Schaad, Lt. Col. Joshua Michael
Vickie Lynn Parsons, 47, of Ravenswood, admitted to a scheme to defraud an elderly individual...
Jackson Co. woman pleads guilty to wire fraud
Obituary: Farley, Donna Lou Frazier
Obituary: Burkhammer, William P. “Bill” Jr.
Obituary: Miller, Michael

Latest News

Timothy Triplett (left) and Brittany Messer (right).
Two arrested after attempted burglary in Meigs County
James Stewart
One arrested for warrant, narcotics items in Pomeroy
WVU President Gordon Gee
WVU Faculty Senate votes no confidence in Gee, WVU releases statement
Watch your drawing come to life with this week's experiment, the floating man.
Full STEAM Ahead: “Floating Man” Experiment