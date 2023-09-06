Highway Patrol investigates fatal crash in Gallia County

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Gallia County Wednesday morning.

According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at close to 7:30, 30-year-old Kenneth Adkins was pushing his mini-van on State Route 7 after it ran out of gas.

Another car driven by 22-year-old Melinda Carpenter hit Adkins and his vehicle.

It happened near Guyan Township.

The Highway Patrol says Adkins was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two passengers in Adkins’s vehicle were taken to the hospital in Huntington. One of those people is a two-year-old boy who has serious injuries.

Carpenter and her 9-month-old son were also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

