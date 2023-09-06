Marietta businesses prepare for largest event of the year

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Opening ceremonies for the 47th Ohio River sternwheel festival kick off Friday night at 6 p.m. but sternwheelers and other tourists have already made their way to the Ohio river levee on Front street.

Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher says they expect 70,000-100,000 people downtown this weekend.

He says the festival brings a lot of money to local businesses.

“We like to look at this as the city’s largest event of the year and it brings in everyone from all over. Our hotels are booked out or almost completely booked out and we have about nine hundred rooms in Marietta not including Airbnb’s.”

Schlicher thanks the Ohio River Sternwheel committee for their efforts to put on the festival.

Closures can be expected on Front street, from Butler to Greene; Second Street, from Butler to Ohio Street; and Third Street from Green to Ohio Street.

The festival event schedule can be found HERE

