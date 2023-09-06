Obituary: Emerick, Robert Everett

Robert Everett Emerick, 90, of Marietta passed away peacefully to be home with the Lord on September 2, 2023. Born November 24, 1932, to the late Charles and Ruth (McCullough) Emerick.

Bob was a graduate of Bloomfield High School in 1952. Remembered fondly by his friend Ward for scoring 36 points in one basketball game. He previously attended Muskingum Valley Baptist Church. He was a veteran serving in the Korean War and retired from the maintenance department at Fenton Art Glass.

Robert was married to Glee Emerick, the love of his life, for 57 years who passed away September 11, 2011. Robert and Glee raised 2 daughters, Debra Lynn (Charles) Streight of Marietta and Kathy Elaine (the late Steve) Yencer of Grove City, Ohio. Bob was a grandfather to Johnny Lee (Katrina) Parsons of Little Hocking, OH and Kimberly Ruth (Charlie) McPherson of Coolville, Stephanie Lynn Yencer of Columbus, and Sarah Kathryn Yencer of Grove City, OH. He was also a great grandfather to Ravyn Kasidee Lucas of Little Hocking, Collin Charles McPherson and Kasen Edward McPherson of Coolville.

Robert was preceded in death by his sisters: Minta “Peg” Wilson, Millie Togler, Betty Lewis, Daisy Jane Emerick and Mary Brown. Also survived by his dog and close companion “Rock.”

Visitation will be from 11:00 until 1:00 pm followed by funeral at 1:00 pm at Muskingum Valley Baptist Church in New Matamoras, OH on Thursday, September 7, 2023, with Mark Roberts officiating. He will be laid to rest at Muskingum Valley Cemetery. Donations may be made to Muskingum Valley Baptist Church in memory of Bob. McClure Schafer Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

