Obituary: Flanagan, Michael David

Heaven is a little louder and more boisterous as Michael David Flanagan, “Father Flanagan”, M.D.F., Mike, 77, of Vienna, passed peacefully on September 1, 2023. He was born on July 19, 1946 to Ralph U. Flanagan and Mary “Winnie” Eaton Flanagan at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Parkersburg, WV.

Mike was a graduate of the Parkersburg Catholic High School Class of 1964. He was a member of the first High School crew team in West Virginia that traveled throughout the Midwest and the East Coast.

”Father Flanagan” never met a stranger with his always-present smile, and outgoing personality that led to lasting friendships. He was strong-willed and stubborn at times, but he also had an enormous heart and true compassion for others.He was a diehard Mountaineer fan and Crusader fan. He spent decades dedicating his life to service of others through Civitan, the Boys and Girls Club, St. Michael’s Church and Parkersburg Catholic Schools. He is survived by his wife of 50 years Dianna F. (Lee) Flanagan who he married on August 11, 1973. Their three children Christi L (Darren) Greathouse, Kelli D. (Jeremy) Sprout, and Brian M. (Stephanie) Flanagan. His sisters Jane “Janie” E. Flanagan and Patricia “Patsy” M. Flanagan. One nephew Dr. Daniel W. (Laura) Moye and their daughter Ripley. His pride and joy, his seven granddaughters Emily R. Flanagan, Hannah E. Sprout, Claire M. Flanagan, Audrey N. Sprout, Grace K. Sprout, Alexis K. Flanagan, Madalyn K. Flanagan, and his fur babies Boots and Toby. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, cousins and numerous aunts, uncles and friends.

He will be remembered for all the heart he shared with his friends and family. He truly loved each of them. When his time came, he carried himself with dignity, strength and full of love for those who went before him. He will be missed dearly.

Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-9 on Monday, September 4, 2023, with a Rosary service at 8:00 at Lambert-Tatman in Vienna. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Vienna with celebrant Father Gallagher. A graveside service will be held at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Parkersburg following the funeral services.

The family would like to thank Cleveland Clinic, Camden Clark, Amedisys, and DaVita.

Michael was an organ and tissue donor. His service to others will continue even after his passing.

The family wishes memorial contributions be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Parkersburg 1200 Mary Street Parkersburg, WV 26101 or the Parkersburg Catholic Athletic Association 3201 Fairview Avenue Parkersburg, WV 26104.

