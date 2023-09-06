Obituary: Helms, Patsy D.

Patsy D. Helms, 86, of Belpre, Ohio, died at the Marietta Memorial Hospital on September 3, 2023. She was born in Parkersburg, WV on July 23, 1937, and was the daughter of the late Charles Cecil and Marguerite Katherine Carney Midkiff. She retired from the IRS and was an Air Force Veteran.

Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Fredrick Helms, three daughters, Pamela Bichon of Parkersburg, WV, Lori Villella of Parkersburg, WV, Brenda (Jameson Young) Helms of Parkersburg, WV, two grandchildren, David (Audrey Moodie) Perdue, Kati (Davarius) Jenkins, two great-grandchildren, Django Jenkins and Koko Jenkins. Also surviving is a brother James Midkiff of Vienna, WV.

Patsy has requested that there be no public visitation or funeral.

Burial will take place in the Parkersburg Memory Gardens.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at leavittfuneralhome.com

Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre is assisting the family with arrangements.

