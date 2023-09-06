Obituary: Helms, Patsy D.

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Patsy D. Helms, 86, of Belpre, Ohio, died at the Marietta Memorial Hospital on September 3, 2023.  She was born in Parkersburg, WV on July 23, 1937, and was the daughter of the late Charles Cecil and Marguerite Katherine Carney Midkiff.  She retired from the IRS and was an Air Force Veteran.

Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Fredrick Helms, three daughters, Pamela Bichon of Parkersburg, WV, Lori Villella of Parkersburg, WV, Brenda (Jameson Young) Helms of Parkersburg, WV, two grandchildren, David (Audrey Moodie) Perdue, Kati (Davarius) Jenkins, two great-grandchildren, Django Jenkins and Koko Jenkins.  Also surviving is a brother James Midkiff of Vienna, WV.

Patsy has requested that there be no public visitation or funeral.

Burial will take place in the Parkersburg Memory Gardens.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at leavittfuneralhome.com

Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre is assisting the family with arrangements.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lt. Col. Joshua Michael Schaad
Obituary: Schaad, Lt. Col. Joshua Michael
Obituary: Farley, Donna Lou Frazier
Vickie Lynn Parsons, 47, of Ravenswood, admitted to a scheme to defraud an elderly individual...
Jackson Co. woman pleads guilty to wire fraud
Obituary: Burkhammer, William P. “Bill” Jr.
Obituary: Miller, Michael

Latest News

Charles William Loughry
Obituary: Loughry, Charles William
Anna Marie Hendershot
Obituary: Hendershot, Anna Marie
Michael David Flanagan
Obituary: Flanagan, Michael David
Caroll L. Mays
Obituary: Mays, Caroll L.