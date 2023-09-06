Obituary: Hendershot, Anna Marie

Anna Marie Hendershot, 87 of Walker, WV. passed away September 1, 2023 at her residence.

She was born February 11, 1936 in Vienna, WV the daughter of the late Curtis Leon and Bessie May Oliver Harris.

She was a homemaker and was a lifetime member of the Girl Scouts of America, was member of the Wood County CEOS, was a trustee at the Shiloh Cemetery, was a Ham Operator (KC8JWW), was a member of the Deerwalk Ladies Auxiliary, had worked as an Election Poll Worker at Union Valley Baptist Church, had worked at one time for the American Red Cross, was a member of the Murdoch United Methodist Church and had attended the Shiloh United Methodist Church and had helped with the Waverly United Methodist Church clothing giveaway.

She is survived by her children, Steve, Mark and Lisa Hendershot, Nina Hendershot Yoho of Williamstown and Judy Hendershot Peterson (Jimmy) of Walker, WV. Her grandchildren, Kelly Barnett (Anthony) of Noblesville, IN. Laura Hupp (Nick) of Santa Barbara, CA. and Kendale Peterson of Walker, WV. Her great grandchildren, Alexia Barnett of Indiana and Hazel and Hunter Hupp of CA. Her brothers, Curtis Leon Harris and Kenny Harris and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband George T. Hendershot; Her sisters, Dorothy Holmes, Sharon Mercer and Mary Beard; Her brothers, Donald Harris and Rich Harris.

Funeral services will be Thursday at 11:00am at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg. Burial will be in the Shiloh Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8pm.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

