Obituary: Kellar, Richard E., Sr.

Richard E. Kellar, Sr., 88, of Williamstown, died Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born on October 18, 1934, a son of the late Carl and Sylvia Smith Kellar.

Richard was a member of the 36th St. Church of Christ in Vienna and the Boaz Lions Club where he served as Treasurer. He retired from Chevron Chemicals in 1999, with over 40 years of service. Richard was a devoted fan of the Williamstown Yellow Jackets and the West Virginia University Mountaineers.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Marilyn Huffman Kellar; Three children and their spouses, Rick (Pam) Kellar of Williamstown, Linda (Bob) Armstrong of Clayton, NC and Steven (Tonya) Kellar of Morgantown; four grandchildren, Christopher (Kristin) Kellar of Morgantown, Kristen (Richard) Ball of New Bern, NC, Robbie Armstrong of King George, VA and Cameron Kellar of Las Vegas, NV; one great-granddaughter, Ava Kellar of Morgantown; and one sister, Shirley Keith of Williamstown.

The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, September 8, 2023 at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna with Evangelist Mark Mason officiating. Burial will follow at the Riverview Cemetery in Williamstown. Visitation will be 12:00 pm till 2:00 pm on Friday at the funeral home.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.