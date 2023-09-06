Obituary: Lockhart, Roger Lee

Roger Lee Lockhart, 79 of Parkersburg, passed away on September 1, 2023, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born September 11, 1943, in Mineral Wells, a son of the late Lawrence V. and Alice F. Hall Lockhart.

Roger was a mechanic by trade and had worked for Parkersburg Nissan. He also worked most recently for Waste Management. He was a huge NASCAR fan and was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing. He dearly loved his old western movies and television shows.

Surviving is his wife of over 55 years, Mildren P. Murphy Lockhart, six sons: Roger Dale Lockhart (Missy Sprouse) of Parkersburg, Ronnie Lockhart of Parkersburg, Kenneth Lockhart (Belinda) of Clarksburg, Mark Lockhart (Nancy) of Parkersburg, Ricky Lockhart of Parkersburg and Robert Lockhart (Melanie), daughter Mary Beth Lauer (Mark) of Toledo, OH, brother Clayton Lockhart, two sisters: Elsie Horton (Dennis) and Marlene Landis, eight grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son Brian Lockhart and seven brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be Thursday 1PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Adam Myers officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday 5-8PM.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

