Obituary: Loughry, Charles William

Charles William Loughry, 73, of Newport, died peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 2, in Marietta Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family following a difficult battle with mesotheliomia.

He was a good, devout, generous and caring Christian man with unmatchable work ethic, sense of humor, and total devotion to his loved ones. He was humble about his own accomplishments, but never missed the chance to brag on those of his family.

Ink was born May 2, 1950, to Charles Loughry and Esther Gardner, who both preceded him in death. He graduated from Matamoras High School in 1968. He attended Ohio University for three years, working at Mobay in the summers to put himself through school, before beginning a successful career in the insurance and investment industry.

On March 20,1971, he married Dixie (Dunn) Loughry who survives with their children and spouses: Holly and Ryan Cunningham, Kimberly and Jon Fulkerson, and Timothy and Cassandra Loughry; eight grandchildren and two grand-daughters-in-law: CJ (Staci), Zach (Cait), and Evan Cunningham; Haden and Landon Fulkerson; Elizabeth, Jeremiah and Amelia Loughry; and two great-granddaughters, Peyton and Cloey.

Ink was a member of the Church of Christ at Newport. He enjoyed walking, taking care of his yard, hunting, and above all, spending time with his family. He loved attending his grandchildren’s activities, whether related to sports, music or school. He was a registered organ donor and will be giving the gift of sight to two individuals. He also agreed to be part of a study through the James Cancer Center in hopes of helping others suffering from this disease.

Visiting hours will be at Hadley Funeral Home in Reno (1021 Pike Street, Marietta) from 6-8 Tuesday and noon-2 Wednesday followed by services at 2 p.m. with Lloyd Westbrook officiating. Burial will follow in the Newport Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in his name to the Newport Church of Christ, 25 Woodland Dr., Newport, OH 45768 or the James Cancer Center at the Ohio State University, 460 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, OH 43210. Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.