Obituary: Mays, Caroll L.

Caroll L. Mays, 71, of Parkersburg, passed away Thursday, August 31, 2023, at WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born in Parkersburg on August 14, 1952, a son of the late Thomas Coleman and Kathleen Morris Mays.

Caroll was always willing to lend a helping hand. He had worked construction for CH Moore and was a jack of all trades being able to fix anything, especially appliances.

His memory will be carried in the hearts of his loved ones, his sister, Teresa Mays of Parkersburg; brothers, Steve Mays (Shelia) and Danny Ray Mays all of Parkersburg; brother-in-law, Bill Backus; uncle, Ralph Morris; special aunt, Susie Tucker; special nephew, Josh Mays; great nephew, Hunter; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; and special friend, Elizabeth “Liz” Fordyce.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Backus; brother, Harry Mays; sister-in-law, Tandra Mays; and several aunts and uncles.

Caroll had prearranged his final requests and in keeping with his wishes, a gathering of family and friends will be announced at a later date.

Please visit vaughankimes.com to share a message of comfort with the Mays family by signing the online guestbook.

