Obituary: Mays, Caroll L.

Caroll L. Mays
Caroll L. Mays(None)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Caroll L. Mays, 71, of Parkersburg, passed away Thursday, August 31, 2023, at WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born in Parkersburg on August 14, 1952, a son of the late Thomas Coleman and Kathleen Morris Mays.

Caroll was always willing to lend a helping hand. He had worked construction for CH Moore and was a jack of all trades being able to fix anything, especially appliances.

His memory will be carried in the hearts of his loved ones, his sister, Teresa Mays of Parkersburg; brothers, Steve Mays (Shelia) and Danny Ray Mays all of Parkersburg; brother-in-law, Bill Backus; uncle, Ralph Morris; special aunt, Susie Tucker; special nephew, Josh Mays; great nephew, Hunter; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; and special friend, Elizabeth “Liz” Fordyce.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Backus; brother, Harry Mays; sister-in-law, Tandra Mays; and several aunts and uncles.

Caroll had prearranged his final requests and in keeping with his wishes, a gathering of family and friends will be announced at a later date.

Please visit vaughankimes.com to share a message of comfort with the Mays family by signing the online guestbook.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lt. Col. Joshua Michael Schaad
Obituary: Schaad, Lt. Col. Joshua Michael
Obituary: Farley, Donna Lou Frazier
Vickie Lynn Parsons, 47, of Ravenswood, admitted to a scheme to defraud an elderly individual...
Jackson Co. woman pleads guilty to wire fraud
Obituary: Burkhammer, William P. “Bill” Jr.
Obituary: Miller, Michael

Latest News

Michael David Flanagan
Obituary: Flanagan, Michael David
Freda Virginia Kimes
Obituary: Kimes, Freda Virginia
Obituary: Farley, Donna Lou Frazier
Lt. Col. Joshua Michael Schaad
Obituary: Schaad, Lt. Col. Joshua Michael