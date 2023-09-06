Obituary: Miller, Joellen

Joellen Miller, 75 of Vincent, Ohio died at the Marietta Memorial Hospital on September 3, 2023. She was born in Zanesville, Ohio on December 1, 1947 and was the daughter of the late James H. and Edith M Kerns Hay. She attended the Belpre Church of Christ. She had worked for many years and retired from Coldwater Creek in Mineral Wells, WV as an Executive Secretary.

Survivors include her husband, John T. Miller, three children, Miki Jo (Buddy) Rowland, Matthew John (Jeanette) Miller, Mandy Jane (Tim) Sutherland. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Jody, David, Michael, and Sara.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, J.B. Hay.

Memorial Services will be held at the Belpre Church of Christ, Washington Blvd., Belpre, Ohio with Ron Laughery and Brian Grubbs officiating. Friends may call at the church on Thursday from 6:00 PM till time of services. Burial will follow at a later date at the Dalzell Cemetery, Dalzell, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Compassion International on their website, https://www.compassion.com/donate-to-charity.htm.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre is assisting the family with arrangements.

