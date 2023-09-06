Obituary: Napier, Betty Jane

Betty Jane Napier, 98, of Walker, WV died Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Ruby Memorial Hospital.  She was born in Richwood, WV a daughter of the late Samuel Thomas and Laura Ellen (Hannah) Wamsley.

She worked at Jobes Motel and was a member of the DAV.  She enjoyed listening to Bluegrass music and reading.

She is survived by two daughters Suseann Blessing of Walker and Sandra Treadway of Florida, a brother Jerry “Jay” Napier of Springfield, OH, six grandchildren, five great grandchildren, five great great grandchildren, and a brother Thurman Wamsley of Lewisburg, WV.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sisters Flora Mae, Frances, and Kathryn; and two brothers Glen and Harley.

Services will be Friday 1:00 PM September 8 ,2023 at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.  Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery North.  Visitation will be Thursday 6-8 PM.

