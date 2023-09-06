Obituary: Reynolds, Judith Anne

Judith Anne Reynolds, 82, of Parkersburg, WV went to be with her heavenly Father, on September 2, 2023, after a long illness.

She was born on September 26, 1941, the daughter of the late Vernon and Gladys James.

Judy retired from the City of Parkersburg in the parking department. She enjoyed reading books, doing crafts, and cooking new recipes.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Maynard Reynolds and a daughter, Tammy Kelly.

Those left behind include her daughter, Diana Matthews (Brian); son, Michael Reynolds; grandchildren, Kayla (Derick) Means and Christina Dotson; and two great-grandchildren, Kiana Means and Noah Dillman.

Diana would like to extend a very big thank you to the staff of Milestone Senior Living for the wonderful care given to her mother.

Judy had prearranged her final requests and in keeping with her wishes, no public visitation or service will be conducted. She will be interred in Evergreen North Cemetery at the convenience of her family.

Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home has been entrusted to assist with final arrangements. Please visit vaughankimes.com to share a message of comfort with Judy’s family by signing the online guestbook.

