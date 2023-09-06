Obituary: Thompson, Janet Louise

Janet Louise Thompson passed away on September 1, 2023, in Williamstown, West Virginia at the age of 71. Janet is survived by her sons Bryon (Becky) Thompson of Cutler, Ohio and Phillip (Amie) Thompson of Marietta, Ohio and her daughter Lori Cochran (Joe) of Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey and her brother Gary (Frances) Wright of Marietta, Ohio. Janet has two nephews Brent (Amanda) VanDyke, Stephen Rowley and one niece Rebekah Rowley. Janet had six grandchildren Kyle (Andrea) Thompson, Casey (Kyle) Ollom, Jacob Cochran, Joshua Cochran, Emma Murphy and Gabriel Thompson. Janet has six great grandchildren another great grandson due in February 2024 whom she loved and adored. She is preceded in death by her husband Bernard Thompson and parents Delbert and Betty Wright. Janet was born on January 24, 1952 in Fairmont, West Virginia. Janet graduated from Williamstown High School in 1969. She married her high school sweetheart, Bernie, in 1970. Janet worked as a substitute mail route carrier for the Whipple Post Office and worked in the jewelry department at the Marietta Walmart. Janet was an active member of the Marietta Moose Lodge #1823. Janet had a “green thumb” and always had beautiful flower gardens around her house. Janet enjoyed spending time with family and friends and was beloved by all that knew her. She will be truly missed. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family asks that monetary donations be made in her name to Hadley Funeral Home to offset expenses. Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com The family will have a celebration of Janet’s beautiful life on Saturday, September 23rd at 2PM at Camp Berrymore located at 1535 State Route 550, Bartlett, Ohio. Casual dress is recommended.

