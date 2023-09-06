Obituary: Wharton, Samuel Elbert

Samuel Elbert Wharton
Samuel Elbert Wharton(None)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Samuel Elbert Wharton went to be with his heavenly father on September 2, 2023, while at his longtime residence in Belpre Ohio. He was born November 22, 1929, at Redhill, Wood County, WV to Martha Cornelia (Ronk) Wharton and Samuel D Wharton.

He graduated from Belpre High School in 1948 where he played basketball and was named all Ohio in track his senior year.  He enlisted in the US Navy after graduation and served four years. Upon his return, he attended Ohio University and Marietta College. He then went on to work for Shell where he retired in 1990.  

He was very involved in the Belpre community where he served as councilman, president of council, and mayor over a 12-year period. He helped organize and was president of Belpre’s first Jaycee’s chapter. He was also an active member of Porterfield Baptist Church where he enjoyed Sunday school and going on mission trips. He loved camping, fishing, and spending lots of time with his family.  

He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Patty (Greathouse) Wharton. His daughters, Kimberly Bevins (Rick), Beth Daniell (Greg), and grandchildren Stephanie Roeckner, Fallon Bevins, Jared (Ana) Daniell, Kevin (Jordan) Roeckner, Chad (Elizabeth) Daniell, Seth (Meg) Daniell, Devin (Brooke) Daniell, Brooke (Tyler) Cunningham, Chelsea Bevins, Taylor Bevins, Allyson Bevins, and Adam (Bethany) Bevins. And great grandchildren Declan, Kaiden, Silas, Shane, Savannah, Caleb, Kaylynn, Ben, Eden, Julia, Alice, Adeline, Corinne, Abram, Conner, and Ava.

The family is planning a celebration of life at a later date.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lt. Col. Joshua Michael Schaad
Obituary: Schaad, Lt. Col. Joshua Michael
Obituary: Farley, Donna Lou Frazier
Vickie Lynn Parsons, 47, of Ravenswood, admitted to a scheme to defraud an elderly individual...
Jackson Co. woman pleads guilty to wire fraud
Obituary: Burkhammer, William P. “Bill” Jr.
Obituary: Miller, Michael

Latest News

Obituary: Williams, Barbara Ellen
Richard E. Kellar, Sr.
Obituary: Kellar, Richard E., Sr.
Obituary: Davis, Joshua Lee
Janet Louise Thompson
Obituary: Thompson, Janet Louise
Obituary: Miller, Joellen