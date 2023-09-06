Obituary: Wharton, Samuel Elbert

Samuel Elbert Wharton went to be with his heavenly father on September 2, 2023, while at his longtime residence in Belpre Ohio. He was born November 22, 1929, at Redhill, Wood County, WV to Martha Cornelia (Ronk) Wharton and Samuel D Wharton.

He graduated from Belpre High School in 1948 where he played basketball and was named all Ohio in track his senior year. He enlisted in the US Navy after graduation and served four years. Upon his return, he attended Ohio University and Marietta College. He then went on to work for Shell where he retired in 1990.

He was very involved in the Belpre community where he served as councilman, president of council, and mayor over a 12-year period. He helped organize and was president of Belpre’s first Jaycee’s chapter. He was also an active member of Porterfield Baptist Church where he enjoyed Sunday school and going on mission trips. He loved camping, fishing, and spending lots of time with his family.

He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Patty (Greathouse) Wharton. His daughters, Kimberly Bevins (Rick), Beth Daniell (Greg), and grandchildren Stephanie Roeckner, Fallon Bevins, Jared (Ana) Daniell, Kevin (Jordan) Roeckner, Chad (Elizabeth) Daniell, Seth (Meg) Daniell, Devin (Brooke) Daniell, Brooke (Tyler) Cunningham, Chelsea Bevins, Taylor Bevins, Allyson Bevins, and Adam (Bethany) Bevins. And great grandchildren Declan, Kaiden, Silas, Shane, Savannah, Caleb, Kaylynn, Ben, Eden, Julia, Alice, Adeline, Corinne, Abram, Conner, and Ava.

The family is planning a celebration of life at a later date.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.