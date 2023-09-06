Obituary: Wildt, Jo Ann

Jo Ann Wildt (82) of Parkersburg, WV passed away in her home on September 2, 2023, surrounded by her family and her faith. Jo Ann was a brave and beautifully fearless woman who never let battling an extended illness stop her from showing deep love to the people around her. She was born in Charleston, WV on January 20, 1941to Joseph and Clara Balser Leach.

Jo Ann loved her family and her children profoundly. Worrying about them was her favorite hobby but taking care of them was her greatest joy, and usually that was through food. Her recipes were legendary and each of her children and grandchildren had a special dish that only Granny could make right. She was never boastful and always put the needs of others before herself. She was extraordinarily thoughtful to those she loved and deeply enjoyed traveling to visit her family.

Her joys were many and she had as great a time in the casino with her friends as she did beside the bench as a scorekeeper for her husband’s basketball teams. For over 40 years she was supportive of her husband’s athletic career and instrumental in the success of the Stateline Basketball Camps.

She retired from the Wood County Board of Education after 34 years of service as a kindergarten aide. Jo Ann loved her kindergarteners and told stories of them all whenever asked. Students returned years later to introduce their own children to Mrs. Wildt and tell them that she would be there to help them and share the fun of school with them.

Jo Ann is survived by her husband of 62 years, Richard “Dick” Wildt; three sons, Shaun (Amy) Wildt of Houston, TX, Thomas (Sarah) Wildt of Greeley, CO, Mathew Wildt of Birmingham, AL; six grandchildren Madeleine, Sofia, Clara, Owen, Presley, Paige, and one brother, Jeffrey Leach of Lake Worth, FL.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson Cameron Wildt and her brother Larry Leach.

Funeral Mass will be held Saturday 11:00 am at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church with Father Steve Vallelonga as celebrant. Visitation will be held Friday 5-8 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with a Wake Service at 7:45 PM.

In leu of flowers, the family has asked donations to be made to the Parkersburg Catholic Schools Foundation.

