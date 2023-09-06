Obituary: Wright, Cecil D.

Cecil D. Wright, 86 of Vincent, Ohio died on September 1, 2023, at the Belpre Landing in Belpre, Ohio. He was born on April 19, 1937 and was the son of the late Dow Delbert and Leola Blanche Milligan Wright. He was a member of the Veto Presbyterian Church, Veto, Ohio. He had worked for Marbon Chemicals, Borg Warner and retired from the G.E. Plastics following over 30 years service. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, music, family and family vacations.

Survivors include his two sons, Curtis A. (Kathy) Wright of Vincent, Ohio, Michael D. (Sheila) Wright of Denver, NC, grandchildren, Lindsey (Shayn) Weiss, Travis Wright (Cory Gudger), Grayson (Madison) Wright, Kyle (Sarah) Wright, Emily (Trevor Porter) Wright, three great grandchildren. Also surviving are two sisters, Norma Huston and Ora Regla both of Salt Lake City, UT.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Eula Mae Gorby Wright.

Services will be on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at 1:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre with Pastor Bill Dunfee officiating. Burial will following the Rockland Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 12:00 PM till time of service.

