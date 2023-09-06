One arrested for warrant, narcotics items in Pomeroy

James Stewart
James Stewart(Meigs County Sheriff's Office)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) – One person was arrested during a probable cause search in Pomeroy, Ohio.

James Stewart was issued a citation for not having a driver’s license. Stewart was taken into custody for a warrant through the Pomeroy Police Department.

According to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, Stewart was driving a vehicle on State Route 7 near State Route 833 in Pomeroy when he was stopped by deputies. He was stopped around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.

Law enforcement conducted a probable cause search of Stewart’s vehicle and found possible narcotics-related items. The items will be sent off for testing.

Stewart was transported to Middleport Jail. He may face additional charges for the narcotics-related items.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lt. Col. Joshua Michael Schaad
Obituary: Schaad, Lt. Col. Joshua Michael
Vickie Lynn Parsons, 47, of Ravenswood, admitted to a scheme to defraud an elderly individual...
Jackson Co. woman pleads guilty to wire fraud
Obituary: Farley, Donna Lou Frazier
Obituary: Burkhammer, William P. “Bill” Jr.
Obituary: Miller, Michael

Latest News

Timothy Triplett (left) and Brittany Messer (right).
Two arrested after attempted burglary in Meigs County
Highway Patrol investigates fatal crash in Gallia County
WVU President Gordon Gee
WVU Faculty Senate votes no confidence in Gee, WVU releases statement
Watch your drawing come to life with this week's experiment, the floating man.
Full STEAM Ahead: “Floating Man” Experiment