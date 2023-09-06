One arrested for warrant, narcotics items in Pomeroy

POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) – One person was arrested during a probable cause search in Pomeroy, Ohio.

James Stewart was issued a citation for not having a driver’s license. Stewart was taken into custody for a warrant through the Pomeroy Police Department.

According to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, Stewart was driving a vehicle on State Route 7 near State Route 833 in Pomeroy when he was stopped by deputies. He was stopped around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.

Law enforcement conducted a probable cause search of Stewart’s vehicle and found possible narcotics-related items. The items will be sent off for testing.

Stewart was transported to Middleport Jail. He may face additional charges for the narcotics-related items.

