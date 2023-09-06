Parkersburg police unveil car designed in celebration of 150 years as a department

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg police unveiled a revamped car to commemorate 150 years as a department.

On this police car, you can see the history of the department. There’s a list of every police chief Parkersburg has had, multiple historical pictures, a picture of the back the blue parade, and more.

Current and retired police officers got together for the event.

Police Chief Board said of the reunion-like attendance, “For myself personally, it’s an honor to get to spend an evening with these guys. As I said earlier, when I was growing up, of course I liked sports, but they weren’t my heroes. Police officers were. I knew a lot of officers on the department by name even as a little guy.”

In a speech, Chief Board looked back at how much the department has evolved since it started. For instance, in the past, police officers used horses.

At the end of the event, the Parkersburg police retirees were called to the front to unwrap the car, revealing its design.

“It’s tremendous. It’s something that you can look at a single photograph or sit and tell stories, but to see the collage that the car is, it really pieces together our past with our current time,” Board said.

A chaplain was one of the speakers at the event. In a prayer, he blessed the next 150 years for the department.

