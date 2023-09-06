Pink Party 2024 presidential candidate visits Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A third-party candidate for the 2024 presidential election visited Parkersburg on Thursday.

Jennifer Ney is the founder and nominee of the Pink Party.

Ney said she and her running mate and girlfriend Amanda Matejcek are the first lesbian couple to seek the Oval Office.

Ney has a diverse platform that includes legalizing marijuana, arming teachers and school bus drivers, the death penalty for drug dealers and child molesters, and deregulating the trucking industry.

Ney said she is pursuing the presidency as a third party candidate due to dissatisfaction with the two mainstream parties that dominate American politics and government.

“The donkeys can’t think themselves out of a paper bag,” Ney said. “The elephants are too much of a bully. Far too often, we get these democrats and we get these republicans. We sell our country’s budget to the highest dollar, or whatever. We are budgeting ourself into oblivion of wasteful debt.”

Ney said she also wants to prioritize keeping children safe as part of her policy agenda.

She also wants to grow domestic energy, including fossil fuels, and domestic manufacturing.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.