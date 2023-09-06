Pink Party 2024 presidential candidate visits Parkersburg

A third-party candidate for the 2024 presidential election visited Parkersburg on Thursday.
A third-party candidate for the 2024 presidential election visited Parkersburg on Thursday.
By Chase Campbell
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A third-party candidate for the 2024 presidential election visited Parkersburg on Thursday.

Jennifer Ney is the founder and nominee of the Pink Party.

Ney said she and her running mate and girlfriend Amanda Matejcek are the first lesbian couple to seek the Oval Office.

Ney has a diverse platform that includes legalizing marijuana, arming teachers and school bus drivers, the death penalty for drug dealers and child molesters, and deregulating the trucking industry.

Ney said she is pursuing the presidency as a third party candidate due to dissatisfaction with the two mainstream parties that dominate American politics and government.

“The donkeys can’t think themselves out of a paper bag,” Ney said. “The elephants are too much of a bully. Far too often, we get these democrats and we get these republicans. We sell our country’s budget to the highest dollar, or whatever. We are budgeting ourself into oblivion of wasteful debt.”

Ney said she also wants to prioritize keeping children safe as part of her policy agenda.

She also wants to grow domestic energy, including fossil fuels, and domestic manufacturing.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lt. Col. Joshua Michael Schaad
Obituary: Schaad, Lt. Col. Joshua Michael
Vickie Lynn Parsons, 47, of Ravenswood, admitted to a scheme to defraud an elderly individual...
Jackson Co. woman pleads guilty to wire fraud
Obituary: Farley, Donna Lou Frazier
Obituary: Burkhammer, William P. “Bill” Jr.
Obituary: Miller, Michael

Latest News

Artsbridge
Artsbridge’s annual Fall Fund Drive is underway
Funds raised will go towards activities and concerts for the community.
Artsbridge Fall Fund Drive
Pleasants County Commissioner talks next steps for Pleasants Power Station
Pleasants County Commissioner talks next steps for Pleasants Power Station
Timothy Triplett (left) and Brittany Messer (right).
Two arrested after attempted burglary in Meigs County