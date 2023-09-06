Student Athlete of the Week: Turner Garretson

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Turner Garretson is a two sport athlete for the Parkersburg South Patriots. He currently holds a 4.2 GPA and he attributes that mainly to organization.

“I use an agenda actually and I use it for my homework time, film study time and all my school work as well,” said Garretson.

He has done an excellent job of putting himself ahead in the books and it has allowed him to focus more on football for his senior season.

“I don’t have much schoolwork to worry with this year because I got all of my credits done my junior year so I’m kind of cruising this year so I watch a lot of film and recover a lot and have a little bit of homework,” he said.

After his senior season Garretson has aspirations of playing college football but says if he can’t he still wants to get his degree.

This week Garretson had over 400 yards rushing and passing and had five touchdowns. The Patriots are off to a 2-0 season and they will play Woodrow Wilson at home Friday, September 8.

