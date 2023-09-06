Two arrested after attempted burglary in Meigs County

LONG BOTTOM, Ohio (WTAP) – Two people are behind bars and facing burglary charges after an incident in Long Bottom.

Timothy Triplett is charged with burglary, obstructing official business, receiving stolen property, and resisting arrest.

Brittany Messer is charged with burglary and obstructing official business.

Deputies with the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office were called to a burglary in progress on Mt. Olive Street in Long Bottom around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.

Deputies found the back door of the house was open and saw a man inside the home. According to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, this man was identified as Triplett.

The Sheriff’s Office says Triplett ran out of the home with a hammer and was ordered to get on the ground. Triplett then dropped the hammer and attempted to flee law enforcement. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a Taser was deployed on Triplett, and he fell and injured his head.

Triplett was hospitalized for the injury. He will be taken back into custody upon his release from the hospital.

Law enforcement then located Messer hiding in a closet, according to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office. Messer was charged and transported to Gallia County Jail.

