The Vienna Police Department is looking to hire amidst nationwide recruitment challenges

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Vienna Police Department is holding a civil service test later this month.

Police Chief Pifer said they are looking to fill two to three positions.

Hiring, as many local departments have told WTAP, has gotten harder in recent years. Even beyond the Mid-Ohio Valley, it’s a nationwide issue.

“Probably 10 or 15 years ago, we had well into around 40 or 50 applicants usually at a time when we tested. The last several times it’s been below 10 applicants and our last test it was actually below five,” Pifer said.

He added that the department has been down about two officers for the last several years. In addition to that, six officers are eligible for retirement in the next year and a half to two years, although it is not yet clear how many officers will actually retire in that time frame.

The test will be in-person on September 26th at 6:30pm at the Vienna Police Department Training Annex.

The deadline to apply for the test is September 17th before midnight. You apply at vienna-wv.com.

