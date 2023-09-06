Washington County Health Department commits to relocate

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Health Department signed a statement of commitment to relocate to the former WASCO Workshop location.

The Washington County health department and county commission signed a memorandum of understanding to work to make the former WASCO location on Muskingum drive the department’s new home.

The health department’s interim administrator Joshua Lane said the current location is lacking and a move will vastly improve their operations.

“It’s not the best. There is kind of a long walk to the nursing clinic. We’ve spent several hours in meetings to find the best flow for the new building, where everybody’s office space might be and trying to be responsible as well with the money we are going to have to spend on renovations. Looking to have a good flow through that building but we’re getting there. We had a nice meeting this morning where we made some pretty good headway.”

The department is evaluating remodeling needs with the county commission.

Commissioner Jamie Booth said the former WASCO location is a target for several organizations.

“One is the county sewer department which is in there now. We also have the building department that would like to go over there. So with the health department you could go get your septic permit and go right down the hall and get your building permit. So, we’d like to make it a one stop shop for our businesses.”

Booth said the commissioners are working with township trustees to save as much money as possible in the move.

“The thing to remember is we are spending taxpayer money. So, when we are looking at saving money this isn’t my checkbook or the commissioners checkbook or the township trustees checkbook; this is taxpayer money we are spending. So as much as we can save, that’s what we are going to do.”

The move date depends on when construction plans are in place.

