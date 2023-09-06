Williamstown City Council votes to join PFAS litigation

By Laura Bowen
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Williamstown City Council voted to enter into litigation over PFAS contaminants.

Goodwin and Goodwin’s Benjamin Ware explained that this litigation aims to get companies, who he says are responsible for the levels of PFAS in water systems, to help pay for remediation.

Ware told WTAP that the litigation is in response to the EPA looking to tighten PFAS regulations.

The law firm is representing multiple water systems across West Virginia.

Mayor Paul Jordan clarified that Williamstown’s water, which has a history of being better than state standards, hasn’t changed. It’s the regulations that are expected to change.

“It’s the chance for us sitting here to do something for Williamstown and the fact that going forward would be the best thing we could do for our water,” Jordan said, referring to the contract with Goodwin and Goodwin.

Ware said the hope is that settlement money could help Williamstown pay for the filtration system city officials have been looking into in order to comply with the proposed standards.

For more information on the proposed EPA regulations and how Williamstown and other local water systems are responding, click on the link below.

Detectable levels of PFAS found in multiple local water systems - How they relate to proposed EPA regulations (wtap.com)

