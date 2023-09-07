1 injured in explosion at Braxton County sawmill

(Source: AP)
(Source: AP)(AP)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to an explosion at a sawmill in Braxton County Thursday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the explosion at Braxton Lumber Company off of the Gauley Turnpike in Heaters at around 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Braxton County 911 Center.

According to the West Virginia State Police, one person was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Triplett (left) and Brittany Messer (right).
Two arrested after attempted burglary in Meigs County
James Stewart
One arrested for warrant, narcotics items in Pomeroy
Parkersburg police marked 150 years as a police department with a car unveiling.
Parkersburg police unveil car designed in celebration of 150 years as a department
Obituary: Davis, Joshua Lee
Highway Patrol investigates fatal crash in Gallia County

Latest News

Artsbridge Logo 2023
Arts and entertainment events happening September 7th-10th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
Lyndsay Dennis joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening September 7th-10th across the...
Artbridge - September 7th, 2023
Over-the-counter Narcan is being made available.
Narcan is being distributed nationwide for over-the-counter use
A local author wrote a feel-good sports memoir.
Local author hopes his book inspires young people with medical conditions